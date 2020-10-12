ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State Government has fixed October 26 for the re-opening of the state-owned universities and other higher institutions of learning for the continuation of 2019/2020 academic session.

The state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, Mariya Mahmoud, made this known at a news conference in Kano on Monday.

She said the decision to re-open the institutions was reached at a meeting with ‘stakeholders’, adding that the government had decontaminated the schools.

Ms Mahmoud said government would provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all the institutions to protect students and check the spread of coronavirus.

Primary and secondary schools in the state resumed on October 12.

The state government had fumigated the schools and distributed PPE to over 8,500 public and private schools.

(NAN)