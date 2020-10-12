The Kaduna State Government has reacted following an attack that claimed many lives in the troubled Igabi Local Government Area of the North-western state during the weekend.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the government said armed bandits carried out the attack after they were initially repelled by the security operatives.

Read the full statement below.

KDSG condoles Kadai, Kidandan communities

-Praises security operatives for sustaining offensive against armed bandits

The Kaduna State Government has condoled Kadai and Kidandan communities of Giwa local government area of the state, following attacks against innocent citizens by armed bandits.

The government, in a message of condolence, prayed for the repose of the souls of victims who lost their lives, and also wished those that were injured speedy recovery.

On Friday security operatives and local vigilante successfully repelled attempts by armed bandits to attack the Kidandan general area from a neighboring state.

The operatives and local vigilante in the Friday gun duel neutralized an unspecified number of the armed bandits, while many escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

On Saturday, the armed bandits – who had lost a number of their ranks to the superior firepower of the security operatives – regrouped in the said neighbouring state and advanced towards the Kidandan general area.

Ground troops and police were mobilized while the Nigerian Air Force deployed a fighter jet to the general area for an immediate offensive against the horde of bandits.

The simultaneous offensives were successful as many of the bandits were neutralized and many more incurred life threatening injuries.

It was while escaping from the superior fire power that some of the fleeing armed bandits carried out a reprisal attack on Kadai village, leading to loss of lives, and razing of houses, motorcycles and vehicles in the village, besides the victims affected in Kidandan.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai after condoling the communities, praised all security personnel and volunteers involved in the operation. He described their effort as a gallant act of sacrifice and deep patriotism in view of the steadfastness exhibited by the operatives and local vigilante.

The Governor also appealed to the security agencies to sustain the ongoing onslaught against armed bandits and other criminals engaged in nefarious activities.

The Governor has also gotten feedback that the ongoing operation will continue, as well as deployment of troops and operatives to flash points in the counter banditry campaign.

Similarly, the Governor has directed the Commissioner in charge of liaising with security agencies to provide him with hourly briefings on the security situation.

Signed

Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs

11/10/2020