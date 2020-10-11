ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, on Sunday, said the Nigerian police unit of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) is a vital necessity, thus, must not be scrapped.

The governor rose in defence of the dreaded police formation, even as hours later the police announced the disbandment of the SARS in response to national outcry against the unprofessional conducts of the police.

The governor’s media aide, Zailani Baffa, in a statement said that the governor “has strongly endorsed the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police as a vital necessity towards attaining peace and tranquility in our country.”

The statement said the governor was against the ongoing demand calling for the abolishing of the special squad.

“This vital unit of the Nigeria Police is fundamental to the pursuit of peace and tranquility in our communities. Here in Zamfara State, we cannot afford to do without their immense contribution to the success of our peace initiatives against banditry and other criminality,” the governor said.

He added that, “our state has been over the years, bedevilled with incessant criminality especially banditry. The immense contribution of this unit of the Nigeria Police who work tirelessly to counter the criminals is on record for everyone to see”.

“I wondered why every good thing happening to the country must have attackers who ultimately cannot escape our charge of working against the majority interest.

“Doubtlessly, those who are vehemently against the operation of SARS in the country have more questions to answer from Nigerians.

“I call on the federal government and the Inspector General of Police not to succumb to pressure but to ensure that the right thing is maintained for the future security and prosperity of all Nigerians,” Mr Baffa quoted his principal as saying in the statement.