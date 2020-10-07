ADVERTISEMENT

One of the frontline contenders for the position of the emir of Zazzau, Munir Ja’afaru, has accepted Kaduna State government’s decision to appoint Ahmed Bamalli to the position.

Mr Ja’afaru, whose father held the position between 1937 and 1959, was taunted among key princes likely to succeed Emir Shehu Idris who died on September 20.

Mr Ja’afaru is among three princes initially recommended for appointment to Governor Nasir El-rufai, by the Zazzau Emirate kingmakers.

In a statement issued by Mr Ja’afaru, which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES, the holder of the Yariman Zazzau title congratulated Mr Bamalli.

“It is with deep sense of gratitude to Almighty SWT that I learnt of the appointment of Magajin Garin Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the new Emir of Zazzau,by Governor Nasir Ahmed el Rufai,” Mr Ja’afaru wrote.

Describing the governor’s action as the will of Allah, the prince called on his supporters to accept the decision and congratulate the new emir.

“May Allah SWT guide, lead and direct his actions on the throne, and usher in peace and prosperity …” he prayed.

Mr Ja’afaru expressed “profound gratitude” to his well-wishers “for the outpouring of support/solidarity and prayers.”

The Kaduna State Government, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Mr Bamalli as the new emir of Zazzau

The long-awaited appointment comes 17 days since the stool became vacant.

Mr Bamalli succeeds Shehu Idris, the 17th Fulani emir of Zazzau who reigned for 45 years before his death on September 20.

