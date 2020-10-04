ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on Saturday abducted the son of a lawmaker representing Auyo Constituency in the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

The victim, Abdullahi Sani, 35, is a school teacher, at Government Girls Secondary School, Birniwa, in the state.

Mr Sani was abducted at Hadejia town where he resides with his family.

Family sources said the gunmen, numbering about 20, with six of them wielding guns, stormed the residence of their prime target at Shagari Quarters and abducted him.

The father of the victim, Sani Kigima, is a lawmaker representing Auyo Local Government Area in the State House of Assembly.

The police spokesperson for Jigawa State, Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES Sunday afternoon,

Mr Jinjiri said the police have swung to action following the report of the abduction.

The police said the incident happened around 2:00 a.m. at Hadejia town, and the gunmen went away with the victim’s phone and that of his wife.

They also went with his vehicle’s key, which the police spokesperson described as unusual.

Mr Jinjiri, however, decried the late report of the abduction, saying the police have commenced tracking the suspects while hoping to secure the unconditional release of the victim.

The police said preliminary findings show that, before the abduction, unusual movement was noticed at the victim’s residence in Hadejia where unknown faces frequently asked about his presence while he was away.

The command urged residents to report suspicious movement around their vicinity and abduction incident as soon as they occur to enable security personnel act on time.

