ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has been barred by security men from entering the Gombe State Government House to cover an independence anniversary parley with the Governor of the state, Inuwa Yahaya.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the chairperson of the Chapel Hajara Leman and Sectarery Williams Attah and made available to newsmen in Gombe on Thursday

“The journalists, who arrived the gate in their bus, were invited by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Isma’ili Uba Misilli, were told by the Chief Security Officer of the Government House, Sani Adamu (SP), that there was no schedule of any official programme; as such, the journalist could not be allowed in.

According to him, “I am not aware of any event in the Government House, there is no schedule of any official function, I am doing my job. So, the order is, ‘No going in and that is it’. Please you can vacate the entrance; the Governor may come in any moment.”

However, all interventions by one of the media aides to the governor, Mr. Jack Tasha, to allow the journalists in proved abortive, including a call to Mr Misilli, who promised to call the Governor’s chief security officer to allow the journalists in.

Meanwhile, some Government House Press Crew members were allowed into the Government House unhindered, making the Correspondents’ Chapel members wonder if they were not pressmen.

Related