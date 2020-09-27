ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, on Sunday said a police officer who shot a man dead at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Sokoto was not his security aide.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a man was shot dead by a police officer on special duty in the Sultan’s palace in Sokoto State. But some media reports had said the officer was attached to the governor.

Mr Tambuwal, in a statement by his media aide, Muhammad Bello, described the incident which claimed the life of the man identified as Abdulrahman Aminu of Galadanci area of the city as “unfortunate, inhuman and condemnable.” Three other persons sustained injuries in the incident.

Before the governor paid a condolence visit to the Sultan, the Sultanate Council had on Saturday issued a statement that Mr Aminu was killed during a stampede by gunshots by a police sergeant, Bello Garba, attached to the Sultan’s Palace.

Mr Tambuwal said the officer fired the shots to scare some youth who were fighting over money given to them after the 60th anniversary prayer at the Sultan Bello Mosque.

He assured the family of the deceased that the state government would ensure that the officer is brought to justice after investigation by the police.

He said the police had briefed him that “Sergeant Bello is in protective custody pending the outcome of a broader investigation.”

