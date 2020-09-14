The police in Jigawa State on Monday took over and blocked routes leading to and from the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the APC crisis in the state led to the removal of the state’s party chairperson, Habibu Sara.

Mr Sara was removed following the party’s caucus meeting which was held at the government house. The meeting was presided by the stats governor, Muhammad Badaru.

The state’s party secretary, Muhammad Umar, was appointed as caretaker committee chairperson.

The ousted chairperson, Mr Sara, however, rejected the suspension, accusing the state governor of violating the party’s constitution in convening an executive committee meeting without his consent.

He said the caretaker committee chairperson appointed by the governor cannot replace him as he remains the chair of the party in the state.

The police spokesperson for Jigawa State, Audu Jinjiri, said the police took over the secretariat building following intelligence reports of a possible breach of law and order.

The police are manning the secretariat building, also to protect lives and property following the crisis between the APC members in the state.

The APC executives in the state are yet to comment on the crisis; one of its members told reporters that they are working on a press release, weeks after the suspension of Mr Sara.

Mr Sara said the state governor, Mr Badaru, convened the party’s caucus meeting at the government house and asked him to step down over alleged misappropriation of the party’s funds.

The embattled chairman denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the state governor hatched plans to remove him following accusations of being loyal to one of the state’s governorship aspirants for the 2023 elections.

