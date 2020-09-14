The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) said that it has adopted proactive measures to end prepaid metre complaints in its franchise.

KEDCO’s franchise includes Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.

Ibrahim Shawai, Head of Corporate Communications of the company, stated this in a statement issued on Monday in Kano.

Mr Shawai disclosed that the company adopted effective modalities to enhance its operational efficiency to deal with rampant prepaid metre complaints.

He noted that the low implementation of the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2020, as metre tokens purchased after Sept. 1 were rejected by KEDCO prepaid meters.

“It requires a key change token that will re-programme the meter to accept the new tariff.

“This has caused a surge incomplaints from our customers on their inability to load purchased credits and slow turnaround in resolving requests,” Shawai said in the statement.

He said that the company accorded priority to address meter-related complaints to positively meet customers’ satisfaction.

Mr Shawai urged customers to channel their complaints via its portal: http://customercare.kedco.ng/, offices and toll free number: 070055551111.

