The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has assured partners that the state government remains resolute in its commitment to ensure quality service delivery at the primary health care level .

The governor also pledged his administration’s commitment to constantly fulfill its financial commitments to the sector

Mr El-Rufai said that despite the fiscal challenges imposed by COVID-19, Kaduna State has raised health spending from 16.1 per cent to 18 per cent in the revised 2020 budget.

Governor El-Rufai, who was speaking in Kaduna at the 2020 Mid-Year PHC and routine immunisation programme review meeting, extended his appreciation to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Dangote Foundation and the other MoU partners for the support they have provided to help the state improve health outcomes for its citizens.

He assured the partners that the increased allocation to the health sector reflected the priority accorded it and “underscores the importance this administration places on health which is a one critical measure of human capital development”.

The governor disclosed that the state made significant progress in the implementation of agreed milestones in the February – September 2020 period under review, while also acknowledging that there are a few challenges that need to be addressed to achieve the agreed milestones in full.

Mr El-Rufai pledged that the state “will continue to prioritise budgetary allocations and releases for health while continuing to explore other funding sources to accelerate recovery of the Health System but most significantly, the PHC system”.

He also said that the agreed 5% annual increase in budget release from the current rate will be maintained and that monthly overheads to ward PHCs are maintained for effective service provision.

Mr El-Rufai disclosed that the state is fulfilling commitments made as part of the declarations in Seattle, United States of America,including reviews of PHC performance at State Executive Council meetings.

He informed the partners that the state has fully implemented Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) with the transfer of the Tuberculosis and Malaria programmes to the Primary Health Care Board,

On immunisation, he assured partners that the state government will sustain the significant gains made in polio eradication and will continue to improve the quality of immunisation and provision of funds for supplemental immunisation activities

The governor expressed profound appreciations to the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF, the UK Department for International Development and the Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis & Malaria for their support.

