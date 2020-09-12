Two Sharia court judges from Zamfara State were kidnapped while on transit from Niger Republic on Friday, an official has said.

The judges, Sabiu Abdullahi and Shafi’i Jangebe, were abducted on their way back to Zamfara after a trip to Niger Republic.

Mr Abdullahi is also the deputy chief imam of Usaimin Jummu’at Mosque in Gusau.

His colleague, the chief imam of Umar bin Khaddabi Juma’at mosque, Gusau, IUmar Kanoma, confirmed the incident during Friday prayers.

The two judges were travelling back home following a programme they attended in Niger Republic, the cleric added.

“We appeal for prayers from Muslims faithful and the general public for the safe release of the judges who were abducted on their way back from Maradi in the Niger Republic,” he said.

The imam called on governments at all levels to secure lives and properties.

It is not clear where exactly the judges were abducted.

The police spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, did not respond to phone calls and a text message requesting information.

