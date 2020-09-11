The Kaduna State Muslims Pilgrimage Welfare Board, on Thursday, began refunding fares paid by intending pilgrims, who could not perform the 2020 Hajj due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The head of the board, Hannatu Zailani, said in a statement in Kaduna that about 188 people have requested for refund of their fare, out of 2,383 who made the deposit for the pilgrimage.

She explained that the remaining people, who have deposited, have chosen to leave their deposits with the board against the 2021 Hajj operation.

According to Ms Zailani, this will give them more advantage over those who will register afresh when the 2021 pilgrimage operation begins.

She urged those who wanted to collect their money to be law-abiding during the collection of their cheques by following the COVID-19 protocols.

(NAN)

Related