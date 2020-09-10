The police in Katsina State, on Thursday, announced the arrest of a ‘notorious’ kidnap suspect, Abubakar Ibrahim, at Rugu forest.

Gambo Isah, the police spokesman, who disclosed this in a statement in Katsina, said that the suspect is part of a syndicate that has been terrorising people in Batsari, Safana, Damnusa and Kurfi Local Government Areas in the state.

Mr Isah said that the police equally rescued three kidnapped victims.

According to Mr Isah, on September 7, 2020, the suspect led other members of his syndicate, on motorcycles, all armed with AK 47 rifles, and attacked Dagarawa and Kudewa villages, in Safana and Kurfi Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the bandits kidnapped Ashiru Ibrahim, 32, Duduwa Audu, 50, and Asiya Saleh, 45, all of Kudewa village, Kurfi Local Government Area, and took them into Rugu forest.

“That nemesis caught up with the suspect when he fell into a bobby (sic) trap, and was apprehended by SARS operatives, after he collected the sum of N241,000 ransom from the relatives of the victims,” he said.

He revealed that in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed that he committed the offence along with others, now at large.

Mr Isah said the N241,000 ransom was recovered.

“Today, September 10, 2020, at about 9:30a.m., the command succeeded in arresting one of the suspects and rescued the victims.”

