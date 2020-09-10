The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Miga Local Government Area of Jigawa State has arrested a man for allegedly killing his 17-month old stepson so that he could gain the full attention of his wife.

The NSCDC’s spokesperson in the state, Adamu Shehu, in a statement, said Usman Sama’ila, 40, a resident of Duja ward in Tsakuwama village, was arrested on September 3 after his wife raised an alarm over the toddler’s death in suspicious circumstances.

Mr Shehu said the suspect took little Adamu Gambo to a farm and strangled him to death. He allegedly tried to cover up by relating the child’s death to cold-related infections.

However, his wife reported that her husband had attempted to strangle the poor child about twice earlier, of which the second attempt was in her presence. He said her husband has an intense dislike of the child, the official added.

“Following thorough interrogation by the Intelligence and Investigation team of the Command, the suspect confessed to have committed the crime, saying that the baby was a distraction and interference to his love life, and that he wants his wife to give him all her love and attention.

“The wife, named Bahayura, is the second wife of the suspect. She had previously married to one Mr Gambo, who fathered the deceased and later married the suspect after her initial marriage crashed.

“Preliminary medical examination on the suspect revealed that he is mentally okay. However, he will be taken to a psychiatric hospital for more elaborate examination to properly ascertain his mental status before being charged to a court of competent jurisdiction,” Mr Shehu said in the statement.

Related