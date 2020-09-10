The police in Kano State say they have recovered 1,958 cartons of noodles suspected to have been diverted from Benue State’s portion of palliatives donated during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Kano.

He said the command also arrested 259 suspected criminals.

The police boss disclosed that the command recovered 150 expired Coca Cola drinks worth N150,000.

Mr Sani said the arrests were made between July 23 and September 8. He noted that the suspects were arrested at different times and locations within the period under review in the state.

“With sustained Puff-Adder Operations, community policing engagement and other crime fighting strategies, the command has to execute its policing mandate.

“1,958 out of the 3,850 cartons of Dangote branded indomie noodles meant for Benue State palliative tagged CACOVID-19 valued N4,111,800 recovered out of 3,850 cartons diverted and sold out,” he said.

Suspects

Mr Sani said the suspects include 45 suspected armed robbers, eight members of a kidnapping gang, 14 motor vehicle thieves, seven tricycle thieves and 14 motorcycle thieves.

Other suspects arrested include eight drug dealers, 28 fraudsters and 146 thugs. He said the command also “rescued four victims of solitary confinement and freed five captives from kidnappers”.

“The command recovered 10 rifles including one AK 47 rifle; two pistols, four locally made guns, three locally made pistols, 79 live ammunition and 84 knives.

“Other recovered items include 13 vehicles, seven tricycles, jine motorcycles, and 914 percels of dried leaves suspected to be indian hemp weighing 548.4kg valued N4.5 million.

“Also recovered were three jerry cans containing narcotics, four cartons of rubber solution and 200 cartons of suspected fake cold drugs without NAFDAC number valued at N4 million, 82 bottles of codeine syrup, 73 cellphones, one Point of Sale (PoS) device, 985 used MTN SIM cards and 469 used SIM cards among others,” he said.

Related