The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kaduna State on Tuesday confirmed the death of its kidnapped officer, Bulus Sanda.

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Babangida Dutsinma, made the disclosure in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Orndiir Terzungwe, in Kaduna.

He said that the late Mr Sanda, who joined the corps in 2010, was abducted from his residence at Mararaba-Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The commandant said that the officer had served the corps in different locations, adding that he was dedicated to his duty in an exemplary manner.

“His last location was Kaduna-North Division. He even received an award a day before his abduction and eventual death,” he said.

The commandant commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Mr Dutsinma urged members of the public to support the activities of security agencies in the state to ensure safety of lives and property.

(NAN)

