The Police Command in Kaduna State says no fewer than 12,921 applicants have undergone physical screening for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammed Jalige, made this known on Monday in Kaduna.

17,000 applicants from the state were expected to undergo the physical screening, which ends on September 8.

Mr Jalige said the state Screening Committee had so far screened applicants from Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Chikun, Zango kataf, Kachia, Kagarko, Giwa, Birnin/gwari, Kaura, Kauru, jamaa, Sanga, Sabon gari, Kajuru, Jaba Local Governments Area (LGAs) of the state.

“The total number of those screened is 12,921 as at September 5, 2020.

Mr Jalige said applicants who have not undergone screening from other LGAs were expected to have their screening between Monday and Tuesday, September 7 and 8.

The public relations officer said that the screening was being done under strict COVID -19 protocols.

