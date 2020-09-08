The Jigawa State House of Assembly has reintroduced a law on child rights act after it was repealed in 2012 because it said it did not follow due process before enactment.

Earlier, the lawmakers said the law was repealed due to inadequate input from citizens and ambiguous sections that needed explanations. Also, the bill, a domestication of the Federal Act, was signed into law by the then secretary to the state government (SSG), which was not the right procedure.

Nigeria’s constitution authorises the state governor or his deputy, in an acting capacity, to sign the law into being. This is the major reason why the child rights act was repealed by the state House of Assembly.

The lawmakers, on Thursday’s plenary, said the reintroduction of the bill would guarantee children’s right to education, health, freedom from exploitation, sexual abuses, and the survival and development of these children.

The Speaker, Idris Garba, said the bill is a part of the executive bill approved by the executive council meeting forwarded to the house for deliberation and possibly re-enactment.

The bill, which was read by the House majority leader, Habu Muhammad, was seconded by the member representing Roni constituency, Alhassan Alto-Roni.

Mr Muhammad said the law, if domesticated in Jigawa, would eliminate and prohibit all forms of violence against persons and to provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders.

The lawmaker said the bill will also provide for the welfare and protection of children from violence, neglect and maltreatment in the state.

While commenting on the development, the state’s director, Village Development Initiative, Lawal Abdullahi, said, though the law is a national law, it was amended to suit Jigawa’s culture and religious context.

