Ex-commissioner emerges APC candidate for Bakura constituency in Zamfara

A former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Zamfara, Bello Dankande, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the bye-election in Bakura constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 10 for the by-election following the death of Tukur Jekada, member representing Bakura constituency in the state House of Assembly.

Two other aspirants, Saidu Danbala and Lawal Birnintudu, withdrew from the contest, leaving the former commissioner as the sole candidate.

He was later ratified by delegates as the party’s candidate.

The Chairman of the Primary Election Committee appointed by the APC National Working Committee, Umar Lawan, told journalists on Thursday in Gusau that due process was followed during the primaries.

“Four candidates indicated their interest to contest in the primaries but one candidate had been disqualified by the screening committee at National Headquarters.

“We have three candidates qualified to contest in the primaries.

“In line with the constitutional provision of our great party, primaries are done in three ways, either direct, indirect, or consensus.

“We gave the three candidates time to go and dialogue with their stakeholders so as to possibly come up with one candidate.

“We are happy two out of the three candidates, Alhaji Saidu Danbala and Alhaji Lawal Birnintudu announced their withdrawal from the primaries.

“I commend them for their sacrifice to ensure peace, unity and success of the party. I also commend the party leadership in the state led by Alhaji Lawal Liman.

“Since our arrival in the state for this assignment, we have met with stakeholders of the party and I thank them for their kind support to move the party forward in the state,” he stated.

He cautioned people of the state against political thuggery, urging them to remain law abiding for peace to reign at all times.

In their separate remarks, Messrs Danbala and Birnintudu said they withdrew from the contest to promote peace, unity and development in the party.

They pledged to support the candidate to ensure victory for the APC during the polls.

In his comment, Mr Dankande thanked the two aspirants who stepped down for him and promised to work with them and the entire APC stakeholders in Bakura for the success of the party. (NAN)