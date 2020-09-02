Despite protest, new electricity tariff begins in Kano, Katsina

Related News

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says it has begun the implementation of the new ‘service reflective’ tariff as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The move comes despite a public outcry and resistance from Nigerian workers.

KEDCO is in charge of electricity distribution in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.

KEDCO’s head of corporate communication, Sani Shawai, in a statement said the new tariff shall apply to all customers with pre-paid meters from September 1, 2020. Customers with post-paid bills shall receive bills under the new tariff in October 2020, he added.

He said the initiative “will boost supply to all businesses and households while improving delivery of service and resolution of grievances, in line with KEDCO’s commitment to all its customers”.

“The new tariff regime will be strictly based on service availability and quality supply. Thus, all customers shall be required to pay for their consumptions based on hours of supply they enjoy,” Mr Shawai said.

Specific

Under the new service reflective tariff, customers have been classified into five tariff bands – Band A, B, C, D and E. Minimum hours of supply across these tariff bands range between four and 20 hours, he added.

“Customers under Band A shall receive 20 hours of power supply while those on Band B shall receive 16 hours minimum supply. Band C customers shall enjoy minimum of 12 hours.

“All customers are expected to pay for the supply as per rates approved by NERC. However, tariffs for customers under Band D and E (4 and 8 hours supply) have been frozen at existing level.

“We assure all customers that KEDCO shall adhere to the new service reflective tariff regime as approved and mandated by NERC to ensure that customers get committed service delivery in line with established standards,” the official said.