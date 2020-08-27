Sokoto Assembly passes law mandating online publication of state’s indebtedness

Related News

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Wednesday amended the state Fiscal Responsibility Law 2019, making a provision for the state government to publish its indebtedness online.

The development followed a motion by the Majority Leader, Bello Ambarura (APC- Illela), after the Assembly’s consideration of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation report presented by its Chairman, Malami Mohammed (PDP-Sokoto South II).

Mr Mohammed recalled that Governor Aminu Tambuwal submitted the executive bill, which was referred to the committee for scrutiny and recommendation to the assembly.

“However, the committee in pursuant of the mandate swung into action and held meetings with the various relevant stakeholders, who recommended for some amendments in respect of the bill,”he said.

The Deputy Speaker, Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the sitting, put the motion into a voice vote and was unanimously accepted by the members.

In another development, the Assembly has also amended the Bureau of Public Procurement and Price Intelligence Law, 2013.

This also followed a motion moved by Mr Ambarura after the consideration of the Finance and Appropriation Committee report.

Meanwhile, the bill for a law to regulate the minimum standard for health care facilities, sponsored by Faruk Mustapha (PDP- Gudu) has passed second reading at the Assembly.

The assembly has also adopted a motion urging the state government to rehabilitate Illela-Kalmalo-Ruwa Wuri road linking Illela and Tangaza local government areas of the state.

(NAN)