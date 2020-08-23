PHOTOS: Large crowd welcomes ex-Kano emir Sanusi to Kaduna

Related News

A former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, arrived Kaduna on Sunday and was welcomed by a large crowd.

Mr Sanusi, who was dethroned by the Kano State Government, is a close friend to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The former emir was removed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje‘s Kano government over political differences although he was officially accused of disrespecting the governor and the state governor, as well as dereliction of duty.

After his removal as Kano emir, Mr Sanusi was controversially banished to Nasarawa but had since moved to Lagos where he is believed to be residing.

The private jet carrying the former Central Bank governor landed at the Kaduna airport at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

From there, he moved to the Kaduna government house where he had a meeting with Mr el-Rufai.

Details of his visit were not made clear at the time of this report.

Large crowd welcomes ex-Kano emir Sanusi to Kaduna

