Kaduna govt relaxes curfew in Kauru, Zangon-Kataf LGAs

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai [PHOTO CREDIT: @@Insidearewa]
The Kaduna State Government on Saturday said that it has relaxed curfew in Kauru and Zango Kataf Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security & Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said this in a statement in Kaduna.

Mr Aruwan said that security agencies had advised the state government about the persisting danger of attacks and reprisals, especially in Zangon-Kataf LGA.

However, the security assessments also acknowledged that there were promising signs of serious efforts at rapprochement between the Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities of Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area.

“As efforts to diminish perils to communities and promote peace continue, the Kaduna State Government has accepted the recommendation to relax the curfew in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs.

“Curfew hours will now be from 6.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m., effective from today (Saturday, August 22).”

According to him, this decision completes the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew imposed from June 11, to help contain security challenges initially in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf, but later extended to Kaura and Jema’a Local Government Areas.

(NAN)

