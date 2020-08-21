Kaduna govt lifts restriction on public prayers, worship

Related News

The Kaduna State Government has lifted the prohibition on daily prayers and services in places of worship on the condition that worshipers must comply with health protocols.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Friday, the decision was taken on the recommendation of the State COVID-19 Task Force.

Mr Adekeye said that the health protocols captured in the `FORWARD campaign’, included wearing of facemasks, observing physical distancing, practising respiratory hygiene, and washing hands regularly.

He said the health protocol also includes, avoiding large gatherings, remaining indoors as much as possible, and eating immune-boosting diets.

The statement recalled that the government had imposed restrictions on all forms of congregational worship on March 26, 2020 as part of its COVID-19 containment strategy.

“These restrictions have been gradually relaxed, starting with Sunday services in churches and Jumaat prayers,” he stated.

Mr Adekeye said that as more offices, businesses, markets, and places of worship open, the state government appealed to citizens to maintain utmost vigilance because COVID-19 has not ended.

“As people pursue their livelihoods, they should practise the personal responsibility obligations outlined in the FORWARD campaign to protect themselves and their families,” he said.

Mr Adekeye also warned that places of worship that persistently failed to comply with the guidelines would be closed to protect the worshipers and members of the public.

He said that the Bureau of Interfaith Matters would continue to engage leaders of faith on compliance with the guidelines for safe resumption of daily prayers and services.(NAN)