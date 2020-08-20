Mother sent for psychiatric evaluation over alleged murder of five-year-old son

A 27-year-old woman, Saratu Ya’u, was on Wednesday arraigned before a High Court sitting in Kano, for the alleged murder of her five-year-old son (name withheld).

The defendant, who resides at Sabon Birni Village in Gwarzo Local Government Area of the state, is facing a count charge of culpable homicide.

The Prosecutor, Lamido Sorondinki, told the court that the accused person committed the offence on June 12, 2018, at Sabon Birni, Gwarzo.

Mr Sorondinki alleged that on the same date, around 8:25 a.m., the defendant slaughtered her five-year-old son with a sharp knife.

The prosecution filed an application before the court in reference to Section 280 (1,2,3 and 4) of the Criminal Justice Law 2019, praying the court to send the defendant to a psychiatric hospital for medical evaluation.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The trial judge, Ibrahim Karaye, ordered the defendant to be referred to a psychiatric hospital for medical examinations.

Mr Karaye adjourned the case until October 8, for hearing.

