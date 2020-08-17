Police arrest mother for allegedly confining son for 15-years in Kano

Related News

The Kano State Police Command says it has arrested a housewife (name withheld), for allegedly incarcerating her stepson for 15-years.

The Spokesman of the Command, Abdullahi Haruna, a deputy superintendent of police, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday in Kano.

Mr Haruna said the woman was arrested after the police rescued the 40-year-old victim, Ibrahim Lawan, confined by her husband (name withheld), who is now at large.

He disclosed that the command on August16, at about 11:00 a.m. received a report that one Ibrahim Lawan of Sheka Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area (LGA) of the state was illegally confined for 15-years by his father.

The spokesman added that the victim was confined in a dilapidated room inside the suspect’s house without proper feeding and healthcare.

“The Command’s Medical Team as well as Team of Operation PUFF-ADDER led by SP Magaji Musa, immediately swung into action.

“The victim was rescued and referred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano (AKTH) for treatment. Efforts are in progress to arrest the father of the victim who is currently at large”

He said the Commissioner of Police, Habu Ahmad, has ordered the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for discreet investigations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Command had on August 13, rescued a 30-year-old man, Ahmed Aminu, confined in a car garage for seven years by his father (name withheld), at Farawa quarters in Kumbotso LGA.

(NAN)