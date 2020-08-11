NJC approves six new High Court Judges for Kano

Related News

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has approved the appointment of six new High Court Judges for Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Judiciary, Jibo Baba, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Mr Jibo noted that Kano State Government had confirmed the appointment of the Judges on Tuesday, after following the due processes.

The appointed Justices are Jamilu Suleiman, Zuwaira Yusuf and Maryam Sabo.

Others are Abdu Abubakar, Sunusi Ma’aji and Hafsat Sani.

(NAN)