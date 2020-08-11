Pentecostal Bishops demand end to killings in southern Kaduna

Related News

Pentecostal Bishops Forum of the 19 Northern States (PBFNS) in Nigeria has called for immediate fortification of security arrangements in the entire Southern Kaduna communities.

The Chairman of PBFNS, John Praise, who made the call at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the killings in Southern Kaduna must stop.

Mr Praise, an archbishop and founder of Dominion Chapel International Church, said the government must ensure prompt arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the dastardly act as well as their sponsors, whoever and wherever they may be.

He said the government should institute a regime of structured compensation for losses incurred by helpless victims who were still alive or relatives of dead ones.

He also called on the government to mobilise, engage traditional and religious institutions in the area for effective consensus building among the various socio-cultural and economic groups.

The cleric called for effective sensitisation of the people to their responsibilities toward one another and to the government, as well as the need for harmonious relationships in the communities.

He further advised the government to revisit the age-long simmering socio-economic and political feuds among the various groups in order to arrive at an equitable, acceptable and enduring solution.

The clergyman said men of good conscience should speak up and condemn unreservedly the naked savagery and act of genocide being perpetrated daily against the southern Kaduna people.

“We must move beyond rhetoric and demand decisive actions from those whose duty it is under the constitution to protect the defenceless citizens.

“The situation had assumed a dangerous dimension of ethnic cleansing, going by the methodology and clinical decimation of the population of the indigenous people with mindless ruthlessness.

“At the last count, communities have been attacked by armed herdsmen, alleged to be of Fulani extraction while many have been killed and rendered homeless.

“The audacity of the recent attacks and the inaction of the relevant security formations to bring the perpetrators to justice suggest a wicked collaboration, double standard and sabotage in certain quarters.

“And this gives the impression that a sinister script is being acted out to overrun the people and forcefully annex their ancestral heritage in all ramifications,” he said.

The cleric, however, noted that the news conference was not convened to blame the government outright, noting that it had made repeated efforts at working tirelessly to arrest the ugly development,

“Though, it is lamentable that no arrests and prosecutions have been recorded to date, we are joining our voices to the patriotic cries of concerned citizens, and groups nationally and internationally to strongly call on President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Nasiru El-Rufai and relevant government functionaries to do more,” he added.

