Use your position to unite the North, Matawalle tells Kano emir

Governor Bello Matawalle has called on the Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, to use his office in fostering unity and cohesion of the North.

Mr Matawalle made the call when the emir paid him a courtesy visit in the presence of all the traditional rulers of the state at the Government House, Gusau, on Sunday.

The governor said the North today is in dire need of leaders who will reunite its people and serve as a rallying point politically, socially and culturally.

“Your Royal Highness, the North today is in dire need of leaders who can serve as a rallying point for all its peoples politically, socially and culturally as obtained in the past”, Mr Matawalle observed.

The governor attributed lack of cohesion in the North to the growing disrespect to traditional institutions. He recalled that in the past, people revered traditional institutions which is a contributing factor to cohesion and peace.

“I enjoin you and your respected colleagues in the North to institute machinery for working out how to regain our past glory. I assure you on my part, I will use my position to reach out to my colleagues in ensuring that a road map to the rejuvenation of our past glory is done and followed to the latter,” Mr Matawalle assured the Emir.

Earlier, the visiting monarch told the governor that he was in Zamfara State to reach out to his traditional friends especially at this time when he is blessed with the throne of his forefathers.

The emir commended Mr Matawalle for returning peace to the erstwhile troubled Zamfara State and assured that his emirate will continue to pray for the peace of Zamfara people and the country at large.