Ganduje wants partnership with FG to boost gold trade

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called for closer collaboration between state governments and the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, to boost gold exploration and trade in the country.

Mr Ganduje made the call in a statement by Hassan Fagge, Chief Press Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, on Friday in Kano.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, spoke at the investiture of the Kano Gold Durbar initiative, on Thursday in Kano.

Mr Ganduje said that such collaboration between the Federal and State Governments would fast-track effective utilisation of gold deposits in their respective states for sustainable economic development.

He said: “I commend the Federal Government on the Presidential Gold Mining initiative. What is more interesting is the aspect of jobs creation whereby an estimated 250,000 jobs will be provided under the initiative.”

The governor said his administration had established the office of the Special Adviser on Solid Minerals, as part of measures to create an enabling environment for investments in gold mining and other mineral deposits in the state.

Mr Ganduje reiterated commitment to partner with the Federal Government to boost gold trade in the country.

The statement also quoted Olamilekan Adegbite, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, as saying that the Kano Gold Durbar was a private sector initiative designed to showcase possibilities in the state to promote sustainable gold businesses in the country.

Mr Adegbite noted that Nigeria was a top contender as the largest emerging market for gold and luxury goods in Africa.

“Sabon Gari Market in Kano State is the first place where women who serve as brokers with more than 2,000 distinctive visitors daily from across Africa, conducted conventional businesses in precious stones,” he said. (NAN)