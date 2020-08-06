North West farmers back to work amid troops operations –DHQ

Related News

The Defence Headquarters says farmers in the North Western part of the country have returned to their farms as the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have continued clearance operations in the zone.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, a major general, disclosed this while giving updates on military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche said troops scaled-up kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the general areas of Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and adjoining states leading to gradual restoration of overall human activities in the zone.

He said activities of armed bandits, cattle rustlers and kidnappers and other sundry crimes had made life unbearable for locals in those areas.

“However, through the concerted efforts of Operations Hadarin Daji, Katsina, Accord and Sahel Sanity, farmers have returned to their farms while other economic activities are gradually picking up across the zone.

“Additionally, within the period under review, troops continued to dominate the general area with clearance patrols, aggressive fighting patrols, raids, ambushes and confidence-building patrols.

“This is additional to several air bombardments of identified bandits’ locations and hideouts, which has made it possible for the conduct of farming and other activities in the zone.

“These operations also resulted in the rescue of kidnapped victims, recovery of rustled livestock, arrest of suspected armed bandits informants and collaborators in addition to the recoveries of large cache of arms and ammunition, among others within the period,” he said.

In the North-central Zone, Mr Enenche said troops continued to conduct Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities in addition to reconciliation efforts among various ethnic groups in the zone.

He added that the troops had continued to support the non-kinetic efforts with ambushes, raids, and clearance operations at various locations within the period under review.

He said between July 30 and August 1, Headquarters Operation Safe Haven commenced a survey for the drilling of boreholes at Shimlang community in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state.

He added that two other solar powered boreholes were inaugurated at Messiah College and Gana Ropp communities in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

He added that Operation Safe Haven had also held a series of reconciliatory meetings with various ethnic groups in Sanga and Jama’a Local Government Areas of Kaduna State and Barkin Ladi and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau.

Mr Enenche said all meetings were held with the leaders of the various ethnic groups including Hausa, Fulani and Berom among others.

“Issues discussed centred on habitual and peaceful coexistence among the various ethnic groups.

“Similarly, Headquarters Operation WHIRL STROKE held peace meetings in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State between the Ardo of the Fulani community and the Tiv leaders in the general area,” he said.

Mr Enenche further disclosed that troops also conducted a drug raid operation to Unguwar Mata and New Market in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau on August 4 following credible intelligence on the activities of drug peddlers in the area.

He said seven suspects were arrested at the scene, adding that a large quantity of substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and other illicit drugs were also recovered.

He said the suspects were subsequently handed over to police for further action.

“The Military High Command commends all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their commitment and professionalism.

“Troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in curtailing the activities of terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces also reassures the general public of its commitment to securing the country for all human activities to strive.

“Members of the general public are, as always, enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies location for prompt and effective action,” he said.

(NAN)