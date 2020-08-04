Zamfara schools to resume August 9

Related News

The Zamfara State Government has directed secondary schools in the state to reopen from August 9, to enable exiting students sit for Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The State Commissioner of Education, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Gusau, the state capital on Tuesday.

Mr Abdullahi said the state is complying with the federal government directives for the reopening of schools for the exit classes at Junior and Senior level.

“Based on this, Governor Bello Matawalle has directed the Ministry of Education to immediately commence the process of reopening schools for exit classes as directed by the federal government.

“As you can see, we have just concluded deliberation at management level, we have taken all issues under consideration, we have analysed all the problems and opportunities, we have resolved that.

“All the boarding schools will be reopened on the 9th of August, while the day schools will be reopened on 10th of August.

“The decision is to allow both public and private schools to make proper arrangements and prepare for the examinations in line with the COVID-19 protocols”, the commissioner said.

Mr Abdullahi said the state government would fumigate all its 193 schools and examination centres across the state.

“We enjoin parents and guardians to ensure prompt resumption of their wards to school and also take certain responsibilities of equipping their children with certain palliative as well as adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

“The state would provide hand sanitizers, washing detergents and thermometers among others at the examination centres and schools.

“We are going to deploy health workers to all schools and examinations centres.”

The commissioner further said the state government was also making plans to reopen schools for other classes very soon.

He said that the government was considering August 24, for the resumption of JSS students, as well as SS 1 and SS 2, and primary schools.

Mr Abdullahi directed all public and private schools to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, and appealed to all stakeholders to join hands with the government for the successful conduct of the examinations.

(NAN)