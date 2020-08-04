Katsina govt. to stop embarking on new projects

Related News

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Tuesday said that the government had stopped the award of new projects and was focused on completing all ongoing projects by the end of 2022.

Mr Masari made the disclosure in Katsina, while inaugurating a Projects Completion Committee.

“As we begin the second year of the second term of this administration, our aim is to make sure that we complete all ongoing projects by 2022.

“Except where it is absolutely necessary, we have even stopped embarking on new projects,” he said.

He explained that the delay in forming the committee was due to security challenges, especially the activities of bandits, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These two concerns put pressure on our resources, on ourselves and on the entire citizens.

“The challenges have been enormous, but the situation is getting better on both fronts.

“Within the time we have left, we want to commit the little resources to completing critical projects, especially in the area of education, health, water supply, agriculture and works.

“We also have ongoing works that are critical to people in the rural communities, like rural feeder roads, rural electrification, among others. We shall also make them a priority,” he said.

He said the government would allocate some funds to the committee every month to enable it undertake the task of recommending projects to be completed at every stage.

The governor, who is the chairman of the committee, said he deliberately decided to bring people from outside the service to ensure a fair consideration of projects that were critical to the lives and economy of the people.

He said the committee would, among other things, identify and document ongoing projects, determine their status and the costs, and draw projects completion strategies to be broken down into small, medium and long terms.

(NAN)