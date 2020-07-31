Eid-el-Kabir: Ganduje frees 29 inmates‎

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State
‎Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has freed 29 inmates who were serving different jail terms at the Goron-Dutse Prison in Kano.

The governor, who ordered the release of the inmates during his visit to the prison in Kano on Friday, said the gesture was in the spirit of activities of Eid-el-Kabir.

Mr Ganduje said the beneficiaries of the gesture were selected based on the gravity of offence and sign of reformation while in prison.

He added that the decision to visit the prison was to show the inmates that the state government was aware of their existence and that they were also regarded as citizens of the state.
He, however, advised the freed inmates to desist from acts that would warrant bringing them back to prison.

He said each of the inmates would be given N5,000 to enable them travel to their destination.

The comptroller ‎of Prisons, Abdullahi Magaji, commended Mr Ganduje for freeing the inmates.

Mr Magaji also advised the freed inmates to be of good character and stay off crimes to avoid going back to prison.

‎The governor was accompanied to the centre by his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, and some members of the cabinet.

(NAN)‎

