Governor Matawalle signs revised 2020 budget into law

Governor Bello Matawalle has signed into law a revised budget for the fiscal year 2020.

The governor signed the N127.3 billion budget, down from the earlier approved N188.5 billion. This is coming after a legislative procedure by the state legislature earlier on Wednesday.

Governor Matawalle said the review has become necessary for the fact that the economy has witnessed a sudden turn around due to the impact of COVID-19 which has affected not only Zamfara State, but the country and the globe as a whole.

He promised to ensure that the new budget will serve as realistic guide for the progress and development of the state.