45-year old man rescued from collapsed building in Kano

Collapsed building used to illustrate story
Firemen have rescued a 45-year old man trapped in a collapsed building in Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

The spokesperson of Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

Mr Saidu said the victim was rescued from a collapsed building on Wednesdays at Kurna Jingua Street in Dala area of the metropolis.

He said: “We received a distress call from Kurna fire station at about 12:15 a.m. that a building collapsed in the area.

“On receiving the information, we deployed rescue team to the scene,” he said, adding that one victim was rescued from the debris of the building.

The spokesperson said that the victim sustained injuries and was referred to a medical facility for treatment.

According to him, the cause of the incident is still under investigation. (NAN)

