IGP deploys intervention squad to stop Southern Kaduna killings

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed an intervention squad to Southern Kaduna as part of efforts at restoring law and order there.

The squad comprises the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, Detectives/Intelligence Operatives as well as personnel of the Kaduna State Police Command, the military and other security agencies.

In the past weeks, there have been reports of killings, especially in the southern part of Kaduna State with the most recent massacres at Kukum Daji and Gora Gan put at 33 deaths.

Also, PREMIUM TIMES learnt that scores of people are in hospitals receiving treatment from various degrees of gunshots.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai had said insecurity in the state is being perpetrated by criminal elements who have been killing, kidnapping people and rustling cattle in the entire North-west region. He said it was not appropriate to label the killings as ethnic or religious as the perpetrators committed their crimes against people of all backgrounds and beliefs. President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier expressed a similar stance and warned against reprisals.

The state governor last Thursday imposed a 24-hour curfew on the flashpoints in Southern Kaduna. He extended the 24-hour-curfew to Jema’a and Kaura local government areas on Friday.

READ ALSO:

The killings in the region have been met with concerns from civil society organisations and human rights groups, calling for the intervention of the federal government.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Frank Mba, the police boss directed the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kaduna State Police Command, to ensure full enforcement of the curfew imposed by the Kaduna State Government.

According to him, the commissioner is equally to ensure optimal deployment of both human and material assets of the Intervention Squad currently on the ground in the state to safeguard the lives and property of people in the communities.

“The CP is to personally coordinate the operations of the Intervention Squad in carrying out collective and holistic tasks of ensuring peace and safety in the communities. The Squad comprises: the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, Detectives/Intelligence Operatives as well as personnel of the Kaduna State Police Command, the Military and other security agencies.”

“The IGP commiserates with the people of Kaduna State, particularly those who have lost their loved ones and property as a result of the crises. He assures that the Force will do everything within its powers and means to ensure that peace is restored in the affected areas,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the police chief enjoined the people of Kaduna State to cooperate with the police, the military and other law enforcement agencies as they carry out the full enforcement of the curfew amongst other measures directed at ensuring their safety.