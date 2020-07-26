Fani-Kayode: Why we increased security around Shinkafi Emir – Police

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Facebook page of Fani-Kayode]
The Zamfara Police Command has beefed up security around the Emir of Shinkafi, Muhammad Makwashi, to forestal the breakdown of law and order over alleged disturbance.

The emir came under fire from some chieftaincy holders and residents of Shinkafi over the recent traditional title of Sadauki (Defender) given to a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, by the emirate council.

The command Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Shehu, who made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Sunday, said the increased security was done since Friday.

According to the police spokesman, the emirate council learned that some people were planning to lead a demonstration within Shinkafi.

“The emirate wrote to the police command seeking protection and to avert any breakdown Fani-Kayodeof law and order which is what we did as a security outfit.
“We also deployed our patrol teams throughout Shinkafi so that peace and order can be maintained because the Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Nagogo has always warned people from taking the law into their own hands.
“If anyone has grudges against any other person or persons, there are established legal channels to take such grudges to, including going to the courts but we will not allow anyone to cause any trouble,” Mr Shehu explained.

He reiterated that what was happening in Shinkafi was not ‘house arrest’ of the emir as being speculated but protection for the emir

Also while speaking to NAN, a close associate of the emirate council, Murtala Dale, said “we suspected moves by some miscreants to attack the emir while on his way for Friday prayers which was why we requested the police for protection.
“You see all these are coming as a result of the recent traditional title given to Femi Fani-Kayode by the emir which some people condemned,” he said.

NAN reports that critics of the title were not happy with several comments against the North, northerners, Hausa/Fulani, Islam and the Sultanate which they alleged were attributed to the former minister.

(NAN)

