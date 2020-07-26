Eid-el-Kabir: Zamfara Govt. distributes over 5,000 rams, 993 cows

Rams for sale used to illustrate the story.
The Zamfara Government has began the distribution of 5,667 rams and 993 cows as Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) palliatives to various categories of people in the state.

The Director-General, Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication to the Zamfara State Governor, Yusuf Idris, disclosed to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Sunday.

“As a tradition, the State Government under the leadership of Governor Bello Matawalle has always kept its promise of bringing relief to its people.

“We did the same thing during the Eid-el-Fitr where various categories of people, especially orphans and the less privileged numbering close to 100,000, received clothing materials, assorted foodstuff and cash to enable them to celebrate the end of the 30 days of the Ramadan fast.

“This time too, a large number of families, individuals and groups will benefit from this gesture in addition to foodstuff and clothing materials that have recently been given to about 50,000 orphans and the less privileged to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir coming up on July 31,” Mr Idris said.

The palliatives, according to him, were distributed early enough so that the beneficiaries could have enough time to process them.

The Zamfara governor’s spokesman did not, however, disclose the amount spent on the purchase of the rams and cows, but said the beneficiaries would include public servants, civil servants, groups, unions, organisations and other personalities.

