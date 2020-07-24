Kaduna residents to attend Eid prayers

Related News

The Kaduna State government has lifted the ban on Eid prayers, which was imposed on the state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement was made by the state government, on its government house official handle, @GovKaduna, on twitter on Thursday.

The message reads, “Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that Eid prayers will be permitted in the state, but only in open spaces and with the observance of Covid-19 prevention protocols. Citizens are expected to return home after the prayers and not indulge in celebratory gatherings.”

With this development, the residents will attend the two raka’at Eid – El Kabir prayers to take place on Thursday next week.

To stop the spread of COVID -19 in Kaduna, the residents were not allowed to observe Eid-el Fitr prayers after Ramadan in May.

Meanwhile, the state government had allowed for Juma’at and Sunday worships to resume in the state after staying closed for more than 70 days since the COVID-19 lockdown and large gathering restrictions was imposed by the state government.

Residents of the state welcomed the development, applauding the governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for relaxing the prayers’ restriction in the state.

According to the NCDC’s reports on the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Kaduna State stands at number eight, with over 1289 cases.

980 people have been discharged, while 16 deaths have been recorded.

Kaduna State has recorded a significant increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus. The NCDC COVID-19 cases as of Thursday July 23, shows that Kaduna recorded an increase of 28 more cases.