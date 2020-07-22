Zamfara emirate officials resign over conferment of traditional title on Fani-Kayode

Related News

Three officials of Shinkafi Emirate Council in Zamfara State have tendered their resignation letters to the emir, Muhammad Makwashe, in protest against the conferment of a traditional title on a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The officials are Bilyaminu Yusuf (Sardaunan Shinkafi); Umar Ajiya (Dan-Majen Shinkafi) and Hadiza Abdul’aziz-Yari (Iyar Shinkafi).

On Monday, Mr Makwashe announced the conferment of the traditional title of “Sadaukin Shinkafi” on Mr Fani-Kayode.

The emir said the decision was in recognition of Mr Fani-Kayode’s support for and contributions to the development of Shinkafi Emirate.

However, the emirate officials who resigned said the development is not in conformity with the core values of the traditional institution.

“We view this conferment against the function and ideals of traditional councils such as contribution to development, administration, economic, policy, security, culture, customs, religious disputes and general well-being of the citizens,” they wrote.

They added that the conferment of traditional titles should be based on important principles, not politics to divide the people of Zamfara and Northern Nigeria.

“We hereby tender our resignation until the Sadaukin Shinkafi title is relinquished and we implore other title holders to do the same,” the officials said.

When contacted, Salisu Nabaiwa, the Secretary of the Shinkafi Emirate council, did not respond to multiple phone calls seeking the emirate’s reaction to the development