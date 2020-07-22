Two minors, one other killed in Kaduna attack

Related News

Three persons, including two minors and a 30-year-old man were killed in the early hours of Tuesday during an attack on Fulani herders at Fari village in Kauru local government of Kaduna State.

A community leader in the area, Ardo Kofa, told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday evening that the three were killed after they were trailed by some unknown persons from a neighbouring village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

He identified those killed in the attacks as seven-year-old Muhajid Musa, 10-year-old Sanusi Ayuba and 30-year-old Abashe Mohammed.

A picture of the attack seen by PREMIUM TIMES shows that the seven-year-old was beheaded by the assailants.

A security source, who did not want his identity revealed as he was not authorised to speak on the issue, described the attack as a “wrong retaliation” by unidentified youth from the nearby village.

Kaduna police spokesperson, Muhammed Ajile, did not respond to a request for comment from this newspaper.

Buhari bemoans reprisal killings

Meanwhile, in a statement on Tuesday, a presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, attributed the incessant killings in parts of Kaduna State to “politically-motivated banditry, mutual violence and reprisals”.

He said the area has a comprehensive security structure in place, but the many factors to the crises have made things difficult.

“From available records, Southern Kaduna enjoys comprehensive security deployments, including the Army, Special Forces of both the Army and the Air Force, surveillance aircraft by the Air Force and mobile police units that are on the ground on a 24-hour basis to forestall criminality and keep the peace.

“But unlike other parts of the country, the problem of Southern Kaduna is more complicated than many critics are ready to acknowledge and understand.

“From available security records, the problem in Southern Kaduna is an evil combination of politically-motivated banditry, revenge killings and mutual violence by criminal gangs acting on ethnic and religious grounds.”

“It is a situation in which one criminal group will kill a member of another criminal group out of ethnic and religious motivations, which in turn leads to the eruption of revenge and counter-revenge, thereby making the job of the security personnel deployed to protect lives more difficult,” he said.

Mr Shehu said the revenge and counter-revenge “only creates a circle of violence, thereby making everyone else unsafe, especially innocent people.”

He advised the people against taking the law into their hands, and urged them to report threats to law enforcement agencies.