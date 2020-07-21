COVID-19: Kano records 238 active cases, tests 22,694 samples

Related News

Kano State has recorded 238 COVID-19 active cases sequel to the confirmation of 16 new infections, the state Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

The ministry, via its official Twitter handle @KNSMOH, also said the state had tested 22,694 samples for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state recorded a decline in COVID-19 infection in the past two weeks – from over 1,000 to less than 200.

The ministry said the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 238 following confirmation of 16 out of 619 samples tested on Monday.

“Sixteen new infections were recorded out of the 619 results received from the laboratories. There is zero discharge as at Monday, July 20.

“A total of 22,694 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Kano State,” it said.

It added that the state had so far recorded 1,416 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, out of which 238 were active cases, 1,125 discharged and 53 dead.

The ministry urged the state residents to observe personal hygiene, use face masks, wash their hands and observe social distancing to curb the spread of the pandemic.

It also provided toll free numbers: 0909 399 5333; 0909 399 5444, 0800 268 4356.

The state government on July 2 announced total lifting of lockdown of the state.

(NAN)