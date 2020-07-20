Gunmen abduct lawmaker’s daughter

Related News

Gunmen on Sunday stormed the residence of the lawmaker representing Dambatta Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, Murtala Musa, and abducted his daughter.

The victim, Juwairiyya, 17, is a senior student at Government Girls Secondary School, Jogana, Kano.

Mr Musa confirmed the incident to Kano Focus, an online newspaper reporting Kano events. He said the incident occurred around 2 a.m at his residence in Kore village in Danbatta local government of Kano.

The lawmaker said he was the prime target of the attackers. “They, however, in my absence, abducted my daughter. They invaded my house and tied up my elder brother, whom they had mistaken for me,” Mr Musa said.

The lawmaker said he was in Kano when the incident occurred and the family is yet to be contacted for ransom for his daughter’s released.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, did not respond to multiple phone calls seeking comments on the development.