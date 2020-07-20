Gunmen abduct lawmaker’s daughter

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State [PHOTO: Freedom Radio Nigeria]
Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State [PHOTO: Freedom Radio Nigeria]

Gunmen on Sunday stormed the residence of the lawmaker representing Dambatta Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, Murtala Musa, and abducted his daughter.

The victim, Juwairiyya, 17, is a senior student at Government Girls Secondary School, Jogana, Kano.

Mr Musa confirmed the incident to Kano Focus, an online newspaper reporting Kano events. He said the incident occurred around 2 a.m at his residence in Kore village in Danbatta local government of Kano.

The lawmaker said he was the prime target of the attackers. “They, however, in my absence, abducted my daughter. They invaded my house and tied up my elder brother, whom they had mistaken for me,” Mr Musa said.

The lawmaker said he was in Kano when the incident occurred and the family is yet to be contacted for ransom for his daughter’s released.

READ ALSO: Kano Assembly Unanimously Adopt Castration As Punishment For Rape

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, did not respond to multiple phone calls seeking comments on the development.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application