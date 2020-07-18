Nigerian teaching hospital raises service charges by 100% – Official

Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital
Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital

The Management of Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) Sokoto has hiked its service charges by more than 100 per cent to maintain efficient service delivery.

Buhari Abubakar, the hospital’s head of public affairs told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the institution’s charges still remained the lowest in the country.

Mr Abubakar said that the increase was necessitated by the prevailing increase in prices of antigens and other medical consumables.

He added that the increase was implementable from July across all departments, laboratories and other areas.

“The last time the hospital increased charges was in 2015,’’ he said.

According to him, the move was not motivated by the profit motive but to sustain revolving hospital activities, which are about going down.

He remarked that the health sector was generally experiencing financial difficulties and “UDUTH is not in the exception.

“Increased charges is better than halting the services and not unconnected with realities of economic situations in the country in term of prices of items, chemicals, antigens and consumables’’.

He noted that it was better for patients to pay slightly higher and access health services than go to pay higher costs and inconveniences of travelling to Abuja, Zaria, Jos or other areas to obtain such services.

Mr Abubakar reiterated that the hospital had been running at a loss before now and that the current move was part ways of ensuring that it remained sustainable as an institution.

(NAN)

Editor’s Note: This report by NAN does not state the old and new charges.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application