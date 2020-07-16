Governor Matawalle did not donate to university in Jigawa — Official

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State [Photo: NAN]
The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has said the donation of N100 million for an Islamic university is for a proposed institution sited in the state, not in Jigawa, as reported by some news platforms.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the governor’s announcement to support the institution which is owned by the Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’a wa Ikamatul Sunnah (JIBWIS).

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Zailani Bappah, indicated that reports that the proposed university is sited in Jigawa as claimed by “some online media organisations”, was false.

Mr Bappah said “it is pertinent to call on the general public to disregard this information as a phantom fabrication from the truth of what actually transpired”.

Mr Bappah recalled that JIBWIS paid a courtesy call on the governor on Monday and informed him of the existence of a school they own under construction in Shinkafi town of the state.

“Hence, they sought for the support of the state government to complete the school for the benefit of Zamfara people,” Mr Bappah said.

“Incidentally, one of the cardinal goals of [of Mr Matawalle’s administration] is to promote education in the state. Hence, the state Government accepted a partnership with the body to ensure the school comes into fruition.”

He said the state government hopes the institution will transform into a full-pledged university, which will benefit the people of Zamfara State and beyond.

“Governor Matawalle therefore, assures the general public that his administration will continue to partner with all well meaning and reputable organisations and institutions for the rapid development of education in the state.”

