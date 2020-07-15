Buratai endorses Zamfara governor’s security strategy

Related News

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has said praised the efforts of Governor Bello Mohammed in ensuring peace returns to Zamfara State.

Mr Buratai, a lieutenant general, who was in Zamfara for an official function, was taken to one of the three modern ‘rugga’ settlements being constructed by the Matawalle Administration for repentant bandits in the state.

The first ‘rugga’ now nearing completion at Maradun occupies nearly 2,500 hectares of land and will consist of grazing areas, houses, a school, hospital veterinary clinic, earth dams, water canals, a police post, network of roads, sporting facilities and worship sites.

Mr Buratai, who went around the site, said Governor Matawalle is a champion of peace and should be supported by all well-meaning citizens in the state to end the ravaging menace of banditry and other crimes in the state.

He promised that the Nigerian Army will always cooperate with the governor in order to achieve a lasting peace in the state.

At the palace of the Emir of Maradun, Mohammed Tambari, the army chief told the emir “they had a proud son in Governor Matawalle” and assured him of their commitment to deal with the problem of banditry in the state.

The emir commended the presence of the army in the state and promised that he will continue to support its operations in the emirate in line with the promise he had made to Mr Mohammed’s administration.