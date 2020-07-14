Student remanded for allegedly stabbing 35-year-old man to death

Related News

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 24-year-old student, Surajo Mohammad, in a correctional centre for stabbing one Gambo Umar,35, to death with a bottle.

The defendant, who resides at Kofar Ruwa Quarters in Kano, is standing trial for alleged culpable homicide.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Idris, ordered the defendant to be remanded in a correctional centre, and asked the prosecutor, Badamasi Gawuna, to send the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for advice.

Mr Idris adjourned the case until August 31 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 7 at about 4 p.m at Kofar Ruwa Quarters, Kano.

He alleged that the defendant had a misunderstanding with his neighbour whom he stabbed with a bottle on his neck.

“The victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital where he died while receiving treatment,” he told the court.

Mr Gawuna said the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

(NAN)