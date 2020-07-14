Court jails man 24 months for sodomising three boys

Court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano State on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Umar Abdulrahman, to 24 months imprisonment for sodomising three boys.

Mr Abdulrahman, who resides at Layin Yankifi Maidile Quarters Kano, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to one count charge of unnatural offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Idris, sentenced the convict to 24 months without an option of fine.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Badamasi Gawuna, told the court that the complainants, Umar Tanko and Ahmed Bello, all of Mundadu Quarters Kano, jointly reported the case at Kumbotoso Police Division Kano, on April 23.

Mr Gawuna said that sometime in April, the convict deceived and lured the complainants, three young boys into his room situated at Mundadu Quarters Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano.

He said that the convict sodomised the boys, who are minors and gave them N50 each.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 284 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)

