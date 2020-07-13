Kano Emir re-appoints kingmaker 17 years after removal

Related News

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, has re-appointed Aminu Danagundi as the new Sarkin Dawaki Babba 17-years after he was removed as Sarkin Dawaki Maitutu.

The Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Chieftaincy Affairs, Tijjani Mailafiya, confirmed this to journalists on Monday.

He said the Kano State Government has received a letter from the Emirate Council seeking for the reappointment of Danagundi.

Mr Mailafiya said the emir had decided to reappoint the Mr Danagundi as a traditional title holder in spite of being deposed of by his late Father, Ado Bayero, as the Sarkin Dawaki Maituta.

He explained that such appointment, which is higher than his earlier position, is aimed at reconciling the Emirate Council, which he said, had suffered decades of legal tussles.

He said the re-appointment of Mr Danagundi and that of the emir’s eldest brother, Lamido Bayero, as Wambai of Kano, was a clear testimony that the Emirate Council had taken a new broader dimension.

Mailafiya said: “Yes, we are in receipt of a letter seeking for the reappointment

of Danagundi as Dawaki Babba and soon the government will respond

positively to the request because it is good for the state.”

He said the government is truly happy that the Emirate Council is taking this bold reconciliatory move on the two appointments.

READ ALSO:

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lamido Bayero was the Ciroma of Kano and has now been appointed as Wamban Kano.

Mr Mailafiya said government would soon approve the two appointments because they were made to move the state’s traditional institutions forward.

He said the government would approve the reappointments through a bill to give them legal backing.

(NAN)