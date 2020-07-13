Kano Emir re-appoints kingmaker 17 years after removal

Emir of Kano, Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero [Photo: KNDG Media]
Emir of Kano, Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero [Photo: KNDG Media]

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, has re-appointed Aminu Danagundi as the new Sarkin Dawaki Babba 17-years after he was removed as Sarkin Dawaki Maitutu.

The Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Chieftaincy Affairs, Tijjani Mailafiya, confirmed this to journalists on Monday.

He said the Kano State Government has received a letter from the Emirate Council seeking for the reappointment of Danagundi.

Mr Mailafiya said the emir had decided to reappoint the Mr Danagundi as a traditional title holder in spite of being deposed of by his late Father, Ado Bayero, as the Sarkin Dawaki Maituta.

He explained that such appointment, which is higher than his earlier position, is aimed at reconciling the Emirate Council, which he said, had suffered decades of legal tussles.

He said the re-appointment of Mr Danagundi and that of the emir’s eldest brother, Lamido Bayero, as Wambai of Kano, was a clear testimony that the Emirate Council had taken a new broader dimension.

Mailafiya said: “Yes, we are in receipt of a letter seeking for the reappointment

of Danagundi as Dawaki Babba and soon the government will respond

positively to the request because it is good for the state.”

He said the government is truly happy that the Emirate Council is taking this bold reconciliatory move on the two appointments.

READ ALSO: ACF calls for calm over Emir Sanusi’s removal

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lamido Bayero was the Ciroma of Kano and has now been appointed as Wamban Kano.

Mr Mailafiya said government would soon approve the two appointments because they were made to move the state’s traditional institutions forward.

He said the government would approve the reappointments through a bill to give them legal backing.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application